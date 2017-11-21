Green laser pointed at cockpit of flights coming into Halifax: police

Police are investigating two incidents of green lasers being pointed into cockpits of incoming flights to Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The RCMP in Halifax and Enfield say at 11 p.m. Monday, officers patrolled the area of Grand Lake, Goffs and Enfield after “two pilots reported a green laser was pointed directly in to the cockpit of two flights landing at the airport,” a police statement issued on Tuesday said.

About an hour later, an off-duty RCMP officer was driving on Highway 2 in Enfield when that vehicle was targeted by a green laser.

There were no suspects located in any of the incidents.

“Such actions are dangerous and jeopardize the safety of the passengers and crew on these flights,” Halifax District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in the news release.