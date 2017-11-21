Halifax has entered 'winter mode' as drivers face slippery roads again

It had to happen eventually - Halifax’s glorious fall weather has left us for ice and slippery roads as the region enters “winter mode.”

The first real dusting of snow across the Halifax region Monday night into Tuesday led to 10 calls via 311 from residents reporting icy streets and looking for salt trucks, HRM spokesman Nick Ritcey said in an email.

As of Sunday, HRM is officially in “winter mode” and city crews are now on call and monitoring conditions for snow, ice and areas that could be slippery.

Crews did begin salting multiple areas across the municipality as needed Monday night, Ritcey said, but 311 will call winter operations and assess if a truck needs to be sent to a problem area highlighted by residents.

The morning commute was a little rough Tuesday as well, with Halifax Regional Police reporting five collisions between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m.

HRM is also reminding drivers it’s time to get snow tires on your car, and “keep an eye on the forecast to be prepared.” Residents can check halifax.ca/snow for updates.