Jury selection to resume in trial of man charged in death of police officer
HALIFAX — Jury selection is set to resume today in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.
The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
On Monday, five jurors — three women and two men — were selected from among hundreds of prospective jurors who packed a Halifax courthouse.
Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial.
Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.