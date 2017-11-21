News / Halifax

Jury selection to resume in trial of man charged in death of police officer

Christopher Calvin Garnier arrives at Nova Supreme Court for the start of his trial in Halifax on November 20, 2017. Jury selection is set to resume today in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer. Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — Jury selection is set to resume today in the trial of a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.

Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.

The 29-year-old man is also charged with interfering with a dead body.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On Monday, five jurors — three women and two men — were selected from among hundreds of prospective jurors who packed a Halifax courthouse.

Twenty three days have been set aside for the trial.

Campbell's remains were found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.

