Halifax Mooseheads outscore Moncton Wildcats to move into first place

With first place in the Maritimes Division on the line, the Halifax Mooseheads narrowly came out on top of a high-scoring and physical showdown with the Moncton Wildcats.

The intensity was turned up right from the start with Halifax defenceman Jordan Lepage and Moncton’s Brady Pataki dropping the gloves 20 seconds into the game, a 6-5 Mooseheads win.

“We’re top two teams in the Maritimes, so it’s always going to be a hard game against them,” said forward Arnaud Durandeau, the first star of the game with a goal and two assists.

“They got a lot of speed, lots of skill players. I think Lepage stepped up and gave us some momentum. It was a fun game.”

The goal-scoring bonanza started early when centre Otto Somppi scored a one-timer on the power play for the Herd in front of 5,060 fans at the Scotiabank Centre.

It was the third consecutive game in which the Mooseheads allowed five or more goals, but the second straight win for the Herd.

“We want to give the fewest goals possible, but I think it's something that we can correct. We're going to improve as a team during the practice tomorrow and during the year,” said sophomore centre Benoit-Olivier Groulx, who scored his 13th goal of the season.

Overage goalie Blade Mann-Dixon faced 38 shots, including 21 in the final period when Halifax got into penalty trouble.

Czech forward Filip Zadina scored his league-leading 18th goal of the season on the power play after drawing a slashing penalty. Veteran Joel Bishop and rookie Xavier Parent also scored.