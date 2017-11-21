Musical relic marred by the Halifax Explosion being offered up for sale

HALIFAX — A musical relic that survived one of Halifax's darkest days is going up for sale.

Lois Miller says her grandfather bought a Stohlman New York piano from Phinney's Music Shop on Barrington Street, installing it in the family home decades ago.

But the century-old piano was forever marred by bits of glass that shattered during the Halifax Explosion in 1917, causing dozens of small indentations down one side of the instrument.

The blast on Dec. 6, 1917 was caused by a collision in the nearby harbour between two ships, one of which was carrying wartime explosives.

Miller tells Global News that the piano still plays beautiful music even after the powerful blast and being trucked to their homes in different parts of the province.