Police investigating as young man with critical injuries in Halifax hospital
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 24-year-old man was found alone and unconscious in an apartment.
A young man is in a Halifax hospital with critical injuries after police say he was found unconscious and alone in an apartment.
The RCMP said in a release issued Tuesday that on the morning of Nov. 17, officers in the community of Eskasoni were called to an apartment on Mini Mall Drive after an unconscious man was found by family members.
The injured person, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been taken to the QEII hospital in Halifax where he is now listed in critical but stable condition.
Police say they are investigating to determine what happened to the 24-year-old, but if anyone has information they are asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
