Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study

The results are in and it isn’t pretty, Halifax.

The city’s drivers ranked at the bottom-93 out of 93- in Allstate Canada’s annual Safe Driving Study released on Wednesday.

This is the third year in a row that Halifax has held the dubious distinction of having the highest collision frequency rate of all communities studied across four provinces.

In a media release Wednesday, the insurance company said results of its ninth annual Safe Driving Study were complied by looking at its collision claims data to track collision frequency among customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta.

Halifax reported the highest collision frequency rate in Canada at 7.9 per cent.

Of the five Nova Scotia communities included in the study, Bedford reported the lowest collision frequency rate.

Bedford ranked 31 out of the 93 communities included, with a collision frequency rate of 5.15 per cent.

Dartmouth ranked 57th with a collision frequency rate of 6.05 per cent.

Hammonds Plains was 63rd with a rate of 6.27 per cent.

Lower Sackville was 66th with a collision frequency rate of 6.45 per cent.