Environment Canada issues weather warning for parts of Halifax
Much of the province could experience heavy rainfall into Thursday
If you’re hoping for some wintry weather, the latest Environment Canada forecast might put a damper on your day.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Halifax. According to the weather agency, a low pressure system will approach Nova Scotia from the southwest today and track over eastern areas of the province early Thursday morning.
Rain at times heavy is forecast to fall over the entire province on Wednesday night with up to 50 mm expected over portions of eastern mainland Nova Scotia.
Environment Canada reminds residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.