Halifax advocate happy to see housing strategy, but concerned over roll-out plan

The federal government’s new National Housing Strategy is a step in the right direction, according to a local affordable housing advocate, but the rollout plan leaves its success uncertain.

One key takeaway from the Liberal government’s announcement Wednesday, said Miia Suokonautio, executive director at the YWCA, is that Canada finally has a federal commitment to address the country’s affordable housing crisis.

Also important is that “the government is pushing toward a language of housing as a human right,” she said. “That’s important because rights-based language changes our approach from things being optional to things being fundamental.”

Other positive aspects of the strategy, according to Suokonautio, include the federal government's commitment to help finance new affordable housing units and repair existing ones that are run down.

This will likely help “thousands of people on wait lists for public housing in Halifax,” said Suokonautio.

Ottawa is also making the subsidy ‘portable’ rather than fixed to a particular unit, meaning those qualifying for the housing support will be able to keep it even if they move home.

These national proposals align well to local context, said Suokonautio. She points out that, according 2011 census figures, more than 20,000 households in Halifax – more than one in ten – spend at least a third of their income on housing alone, and of these just under half spend more than 50 per cent of their income on housing.

The federal program will also allocate 25 per cent of its funds exclusively for women’s housing, which Suokonautio says is necessary to help address how single-parent mothers and women in their senior years are disproportionately affected by affordable housing issues. Women facing housing issues are also at an elevated risk of violence or sexual exploitation.

Problematic aspects of the federal plan, however, relate to its rollout.

“This is a 10-year plan – how do we know the liberals will be in power for 10 years,” said Suokonautio. “The expectation is also that the private sector and the provinces will either match, or contribute, or finance new construction.”