Halifax police ask for public's help finding missing 14-year-old girl
Juliana Elizabeth Lambert was reported was last seen on Monday in Halifax.
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Juliana Elizabeth Lambert was reported was last seen on Monday leaving a home on Duncan Street in Halifax.
She’s described as a white girl with short brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5’6” to 5’7” tall, weighing about 125 lbs.
When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a pink and brown trimmed Columbia jacket, black leggings and tan Ugg boots.
Police say there’s no evidence to suggest foul play, but Lambert’s family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about Lamber is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.