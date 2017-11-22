Halifax police ask for public's help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Juliana Elizabeth Lambert was reported was last seen on Monday leaving a home on Duncan Street in Halifax.

She’s described as a white girl with short brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5’6” to 5’7” tall, weighing about 125 lbs.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a pink and brown trimmed Columbia jacket, black leggings and tan Ugg boots.

Police say there’s no evidence to suggest foul play, but Lambert’s family is concerned for her well-being.