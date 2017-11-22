Man stabbed during late afternoon fight in Halifax

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight in Halifax on Wednesday afternoon.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Barrington Street at 4:30 p.m.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a fight with another male and this suspect during the fight pulled a knife and stabbed the victim,” the release said.

Police said the stabbing was not a random act, as they believe the two men know each other.