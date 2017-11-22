Police asking for public's help after $50,000 in construction equipment stolen in Middle Sackville
The incident happened at a construction site sometime between noon on Friday and early Monday
Halifax District RCMP are looking for thieves who made off with more than $50,000 in construction equipment from a site in Middle Sackville over the weekend.
In a media release issued Wednesday, police said sometime between noon on Friday and early Monday, thieves entered a locked sea-container at the site and took GPS and router laser equipment, a mini-grinder, a hand drill, chainsaw, a set of four-legged chains and a 2,000 watt Honda generator.
The RCMP are asking local residents to keep these items in mind if they are considering purchasing construction equipment second hand or over the internet. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, or submit anonymous tips via Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers