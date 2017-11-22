Police asking for public's help after $50,000 in construction equipment stolen in Middle Sackville

Halifax District RCMP are looking for thieves who made off with more than $50,000 in construction equipment from a site in Middle Sackville over the weekend.

In a media release issued Wednesday, police said sometime between noon on Friday and early Monday, thieves entered a locked sea-container at the site and took GPS and router laser equipment, a mini-grinder, a hand drill, chainsaw, a set of four-legged chains and a 2,000 watt Honda generator.