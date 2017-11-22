Three charged after early morning Dartmouth robbery

Police have charged three people after an early morning robbery in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said they got a robbery call at 4:47 a.m. from Primrose Street.

They said a 27-year-old man arranged a meeting with a woman for 4 a.m., and when he went into her apartment, two masked men came in with knives, “and one had what the victim believed to be a gun in his waistband.”

Police said the two men took the man’s money and personal items, escorted him out of the apartment and told him to leave.

The victim wasn’t injured, and called police after driving away from the scene.

At about 6:30 a.m., police arrested four men and two women who came out of the apartment.

Two of the men and one of the women were released, and police later searched the apartment.

A 19-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, all from Dartmouth, are each facing a charge of robbery with a firearm, among other offences.