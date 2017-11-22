Young man, girl charged for spitting on, assaulting Halifax police officers

It was a tough night for Halifax Regional Police as several officers were spat on and assaulted.

In one incident, police say a 26-year-old man acting strangely and apparently on drugs walked into the Esso at 160 Main Street in Dartmouth.

The man was eventually asked to leave by two female employees. Instead of leaving, police say the 26-year-old locked the entrance door, and then forced the employees behind the counter.

When officers arrived, the suspect eventually allowed one of the employees to unlock the door.

“The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted the responding officers by kicking and spitting on them,” a statement reads from police. “The suspect was eventually controlled and transported to hospital to be assessed, as it appeared the suspect had ingested a large quantity of drugs.”

The 26-year-old is facing a slew of charges including unlawful confinement, assault, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

In another incident, police say they were called to the 5500 block of Spring Garden Road after a 16-year-old girl randomly assaulted three women and a man.

“Several police officers responded and arrested the suspect who resisted arrest and spit in an officer’s face,” a statement reads.

No one was seriously hurt, although a victim did have a bloody nose.