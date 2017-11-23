Black Friday hype worth the hoopla?

The ‘Black Friday’ sales bonanza gets a lot of press, but is it worth the hoopla?

Not for local store owners, according to a Halifax business professor.

“When most people think ‘Black Friday’, they think big box stores,” said Ed McHugh, who teaches at NSCC. “They don’t think of smaller retailers.”

Given that consumers have only so much to spend for Christmas, McHugh said Friday’s rush to the warehouse outlets likely has an overall negative impact on local merchants.

Marcel Hebert, owner of The Futon Store on Young Street, said Black Friday is no bonus for him.

“I have a few customers who call to see if we’re going to have a sale,” he said, “and we do have stuff on sale, but I think it’s big box hype.”

McHugh pointed out that Black Friday is an American invention that has only recently spilled into Canada.

Falling the day after American Thanksgiving, Black Friday has signaled the beginning of Christmas shopping in the US since the 1950s.

Big Canadian retailers only adopted it in 2009 as a sales tactic to curb cross-border shopping.

We Canadians, however, still seem split on the idea.

The ‘DIG360-Leger Canadian Black Friday 2016 Study’ surveyed almost 1,600 Canadian adults last year and found that while more people than ever, 30 percent, had made Black Friday purchases, a full 51 percent ignored the event entirely.