Christmas tree lighting, crafts and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Hoop it up: Basketball fans are in for some amazing action this weekend at the Scotiabank Center. St. FX takes on Acadia at 6 p.m. on Friday for the first game of the doubleheader, then the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers takes place with Canada vs. the Bahamas at 8 p.m. Lower bowl tickets are still available from $13-$33 at ticketatlantic.com.

Community music: Enjoy the stunning music of Wayne Shorter, world-renown jazz legend, this weekend at the Halifax Music Co-op. The Big Band and Show Band have worked tirelessly to bring Shorter’s music to Halifax with nine new arrangements. Shows are this saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Get tickets online at thehmc.ca or at the door.

Victorian Christmas: Step back in time at the Halifax Citadel for the annual event showcasing the traditions of 19th century Christmas. See how the troops celebrated in the barracks and the field, meet Father Christmas, and see a seasonal Magic Lantern show. There will be parades with musicians and dancers, as well as Victorian games and crafts for kids. Event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission free with a donation to FEED N.S.

Tree Lighting: Come and get into the holiday spirit this Saturday from 6-7 p.m. at the annual Halifax Christmas Tree Lighting in Grand Parade. This family fun event will include the tree lighting, fireworks and a visit from Santa Claus, Chase from PAW Patrol, and Bob the Builder.