Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens

A Dartmouth man facing 31 counts of breaching court orders in relation to masturbating and exposing himself in front of children is now also facing six counts of sexual assault.

James Michael Snow, 57, was arrested by Halifax Regional Police on the breach charges immediately following his trial on Tuesday relating to a Feb. 14 masturbation incident in front of children.

Snow was also arrested and charged by RCMP on Tuesday with six historical sexual assault charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Walton, Nova Scotia between 1980 and 1988.

The victims were all females between the ages of five and 19 at the time of the offences.

Snow is scheduled to reappear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday.

Investigators are reaching out to the public as they believe there may be more sexual assault victims.

East Hants District RCMP is asking members of the public to contact the Rawdon RCMP detachment if they have further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Snow was bound by a lifetime prohibition order that prohibits him from attending any daycare, school ground or public park where children under the age of 14 may reasonably be expected to be present.

Police monitored his movements after receiving two Sept. 21 reports of indecent acts involving a man masturbating and exposing himself in the presence of children in the Fall River and Wellington areas.

He was arrested at the courthouse following the conclusion of Tuesday’s trial and charged with 30 counts of breaching the prohibition order and with one count of breaching a recognizance.

Halifax Regional Police said the charges stem from information gathered through the investigation as well as incidents reported to police.