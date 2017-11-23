Man dead after altercation at continuing care facility: Halifax police

Police have released a 64-year-old man without charges after the suspicious death of a 70-year-old man in Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday afternoon said they were called to Clarmar Care Ltd., a continuing care facility on Main Street, just before 9 p.m.

“It was reported that a 64-year-old male resident got into a physical altercation with a 70-year-old male resident,” the release said.

Shortly after the incident, the 70-year-old man had a “medical event.” Paramedics tried to help him, but the man died at the facility at 9:22 p.m.

The 64-year-old man was arrested at the facility, and taken to police headquarters. Police said he was released without charges on Thursday.

Police said an autopsy had been conducted on the 70-year-old man, but further testing was required to determine his cause of death.