Man's death at Halifax-area continuing care home suspicious:police

Halifax police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 70-year-old man at a continuing care home in Dartmouth.

Police say they were alerted to reports of an assault at Clarmar Care Ltd., a continuing care facility at 200 Main Street on Wednesday night.

According to reports, police say a 64-year-old male resident got into a physical altercation with a 70-year-old male resident.

Police say shortly after the altercation, the 70-year-old man suffered a "medical event" and died at the scene.

The 64-year-old-man was arrested without incident, but was later released without charges being laid.