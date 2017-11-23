Man's death at Halifax-area continuing care home suspicious:police
Halifax police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 70-year-old man at a continuing care home in Dartmouth.
Police say they were alerted to reports of an assault at Clarmar Care Ltd., a continuing care facility at 200 Main Street on Wednesday night.
According to reports, police say a 64-year-old male resident got into a physical altercation with a 70-year-old male resident.
Police say shortly after the altercation, the 70-year-old man suffered a "medical event" and died at the scene.
The 64-year-old-man was arrested without incident, but was later released without charges being laid.
Police say an autopsy was conducted Thursday, but more in-depth testing is required to determine the cause of death.
