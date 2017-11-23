New play Lullaby looks at little-known Halifax Explosion stories

A massive tragedy has levelled a city and thrown three unlikely people together in its aftermath.

That’s the premise of the new play, Lullaby, opening on Thursday and running until Dec. 10.

As the city approaches the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion, the Eastern Front Theatre production focuses on little-known experiences of Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaq and Black communities through the eyes of three strong and passionate characters.

The stage at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic comes to life with Genevieve, Mi’kmaq and from Turtle Grove (now Tuft’s Cove), Edward from Africville, and Greer from Halifax.

The trio find themselves thrown together moments after the explosion and the play follows the aftermath of the tragedy through their eyes.

“My whole thing is about wanting to tell stories that haven’t necessarily been told, or tell stories about people who haven’t necessarily had the chance to tell their stories, and that is exactly what this show is,” said Lullaby’s director Koumbie.

“Being born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia you grow up hearing about the Halifax Explosion. I never knew there was a Mi’kmaq community affected by this event and I also didn’t necessarily know how Africville was affected either.”

Koumbie said the play, written by Karen Bassett, is much more than an education piece or a period play about a historic event.

“It’s funny and it’s moving, and for me it’s really about these characters. I think when you’re dealing with racial tensions it’s easy to just have a racist, that’s an easy go-to. But Karen made them fully well-rounded,” Koumbie said.

“You do have a better understanding of how they could have come to these places and then you realize that as soon as they’re forced together a lot of those opinions go away, which I think is really beautiful and that’s the whole point for me.”

Koumbie said she was thrilled the show’s artistic producer Jeremy Webb asked her to come onboard. This marks the first time she’s directed a theatre show.

She encourages everyone to attend the performance.

“It’s important. It’s art. It’s learning about our past, our history and also our present because it informs our present day,” she said. “The actors are incredible, the team behind the scenes has done a phenomenal job… I am just really thrilled with what we’ve come up with and everyone should come on out.”

When to go: Show times are 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. A special commemorative evening performance on the actual Halifax Explosion anniversary takes place Dec. 6. Several student matinees are also on offer.