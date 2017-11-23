Nova Scotia not looking to open up adoption records in near future: minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's community services minister says the province isn't looking to open up adoption records at this time, despite a recent move by Prince Edward Island to seek public consultation on doing so in the new year.

Kelly Regan says the province took steps a few years ago to provide more information to children who have been adopted and also heard "loud and clear" from parents who had given up their children that they are opposed to opening up the records.

Regan says she thinks the province has to respect the wishes of women who have decided to give up their children and who may not "for very good reasons" want to be contacted.

She says that doesn't mean her department may not revisit the issue in the future, but she adds there are no plans to immediately do so.

Public consultations are expected to begin in early January in P.E.I.