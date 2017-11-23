Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
The RCMP say in most cases the cars were unlocked, giving the suspects easy access to what was inside.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax RCMP say they are getting more complaints of thefts from vehicles in their jurisdiction.
They also note in most cases, the vehicles broken into are unlocked.
On Tuesday, police say the following streets were targeted by thieves: Holland Road in Lower Sackville, Melrose Crescent in Eastern Passage and Sugar Maple Drive, Richard Street, Brentwood Avenue and Johnson Avenue in Timberlea.
“Halifax District RCMP is asking residents to take your keys and valuables out of your vehicles and lock the doors when you get out,” they said in a media release.
“RCMP is also reminding residents the importance of reporting any incidents of theft from vehicles. If thefts are reported, it will enable the RCMP to increase patrols in areas that are being targeted by thieves.”
Most Popular
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar