Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins

Halifax RCMP say they are getting more complaints of thefts from vehicles in their jurisdiction.

They also note in most cases, the vehicles broken into are unlocked.

On Tuesday, police say the following streets were targeted by thieves: Holland Road in Lower Sackville, Melrose Crescent in Eastern Passage and Sugar Maple Drive, Richard Street, Brentwood Avenue and Johnson Avenue in Timberlea.

“Halifax District RCMP is asking residents to take your keys and valuables out of your vehicles and lock the doors when you get out,” they said in a media release.