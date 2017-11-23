Christopher Garnier trial sees photos of suspected blood where off-duty cop was allegedly killed

HALIFAX — A detective has told a Halifax murder trial that he saw what he suspected to be blood droplets in the apartment where Christopher Garnier allegedly punched and strangled an off-duty police constable.

Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Marshall Hewitt testified today that he photographed apparent blood droplets on surfaces including the floor, wall and baseboard of the McCully Street apartment.

The Crown alleges Garnier killed Const. Catherine Campbell — a 36-year-old Truro officer — in the apartment before disposing of her body using a green compost bin in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

The 29-year-old Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was shown more than 150 photographs of various angles of the flat, where the jury has heard Garnier was staying with a friend.

Previous witnesses have testified Garnier and Campbell met at the downtown Halifax Alehouse early that morning before leaving at around 3:30 a.m.