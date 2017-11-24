Changes to bus routes in Halifax set to take place

That next stop just might be a little different starting next week.

Halifax Transit is undergoing some service changes starting Monday as part of the municipality’s Moving Forward Together Plan.

According to HRM, four routes will be impacted. Here how they are explained from Halifax Transit.

· Route 19 Greystone & Route 20 Herring Cove: These routes will be combined into the new Route 9 Herring Cove connecting downtown and Spryfield, with branches to Greystone and Herring Cove.

· Route 6 Quinpool: This route will be discontinued. Riders affected by these changes may wish to consider one of the following options: Route 14 Leiblin Park, 22 Armdale, 32 Cowie Hill Express, or the new Route 9 Herring Cove.

· Route 22 Armdale: This route will no longer serve Exhibition Park. Riders affected by this change may consider the Mumford Terminal park & ride as an alternate park & ride option.

· Route 370 Porters Lake MetroX: This route will no longer service Micmac Terminal. Porters Lake to Micmac evening service will also be discontinued. Minor schedule adjustments will be taking place to reflect this change.

As well, Halifax Transit says they will no longer be offering the Big Lift shuttle service. That means the following routes will be returning to regular routing.

· Route 1 Spring Garden

· Route 10 Dalhousie

· Route 14 Leiblin Park

· Route 41 Dartmouth – Dalhousie

· Route 52 Crosstown

· Route 61 Auburn – North Preston

· Route 159 Portland Hills Link

· Route 320 Airport – Fall River MetroX