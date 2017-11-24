Five teens charged after smoke flares lit at Nova Scotia high school, Walmart

Five teens are facing charges after smoke flares were set off inside a Nova Scotia high school and a Walmart location.

Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old are charged in relation to a flare being set off at the Walmart in North Sydney on Nov. 6, police say. The charges include mischief over $5,000 and for ‘Being a Common Nuisance’ by setting off the flare.

A 15-year-old boy is charged after a flare was lit at Memorial High School in North Sydney on Nov. 9, while a 14-year-old girl is charged involving another flare incident inside the school this week.

All five youths were arrested on Thursday.

“Police continue to receive information from residents finding similar flares; because it is not known for sure how many flares were taken from the commercial property in North Sydney, police caution residents about the possibility that there may still be some circulating in the community,” a statement Friday from Cape Breton Regional Police reads.