Police investigating alleged sexual assaults on Nova Scotia campus
ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia say two men have been arrested after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted on a university campus.
RCMP say two men were arrested on Wednesday after an 18-year-old woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on the campus of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish the previous weekend.
Police say a second 19-year-old woman came forward during the investigation and alleged that one of the suspects had sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions — once in September and once in November.
They say a 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, and charges against an 18-year-old man are pending.
They say both men have been released from police custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court in January 2018.
The investigations are ongoing.
