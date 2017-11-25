Police investigating alleged sexual assaults on Nova Scotia campus

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia say two men have been arrested after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted on a university campus.

RCMP say two men were arrested on Wednesday after an 18-year-old woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on the campus of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish the previous weekend.

Police say a second 19-year-old woman came forward during the investigation and alleged that one of the suspects had sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions — once in September and once in November.

They say a 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, and charges against an 18-year-old man are pending.

They say both men have been released from police custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court in January 2018.