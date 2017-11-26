A doughnut dream come true: Vandal Doughnuts open inside Halifax bar

The idea came to Nicole Tufts in a dream, like a doughy message from on high.

“I wish I had like a cool, normal start-up story, but it’s really funny,” Tufts said in an interview.

“I literally had someone come to me in a dream, and they were like, ‘Open a doughnut shop.’”

Tufts followed through, and just opened Vandal Doughnuts, a new shop in Gus’ Pub, where Ace Burger used to be. Vandal is another partnership with Sonia Gillies-da Mota: the pair opened Riot Snack Bar on Quinpool Road last year.

“We’ve been making doughnuts at our restaurant for like the whole last year, and just having a blast with it,” Tufts said. “So I was like, ‘What if?’”

Tufts and Gillies-da Mota got a tip from a friend when Ace left the Agricola Street space, and Gus’ owner liked their idea.

The shop had its grand opening on Saturday, but it’s been open for about a week already.

“People are really stoked about it. I mean, look at the location. I couldn’t imagine anything cooler than one, being the first doughnut shop inside of a bar, which is awesome, and then being inside Gus’ Pub,” Tufts said.

It opens at 8 a.m. for the coffee and doughnut crowd, and serves sandwiches and burgers through the day, right up till 10 p.m.

“I literally had a doughnut with a beer one night, and I was like, ‘This needs to be late night,’” Tufts said.

The menu is part classic doughnuts, part experiments, like the Christmas in Boston doughnut –with eggnog Bavarian cream inside.

Vandal also does catering and will write pretty much whatever you want on a doughnut.

“Say you wanted to break up with somebody, you could like write it in doughnuts,” Tufts said.