Charity box stolen as masked men armed with guns rob Halifax store

A charity box was stolen and an employee hurt after two men wearing masks and armed with guns robbed a Halifax convenience store.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Cove Market Convenience Store at 565 Herring Cove Rd. at 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

“Two white males wearing masks and armed with long guns, entered the business and an employee was injured during the robbery,” a police statement reads.

The suspects fled on foot with money taken from a charity box, a release goes on to say.

The injured worker didn’t need any medical attention.