Halifax Heroes: A food security champion in Spryfield

“Spryfield was once the farms that fed Halifax,” says Twyla Nichols. “Now we suffer from food insecurity.”

Nichols knows this firsthand, having been a single mother on income assistance struggling to feed her family.

“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s hard when you don’t have the money and you have children to feed.”

Several of her children having food sensitivities compounded the difficulty.

Nichols realized the immense disinformation circulating about nutrition when researching what she could feed her kids, which became her motivation to study nutrition at Mount Saint Vincent University.

When the new YMCA on Herring Cove Road opened five years ago, Nichols was then one of the first through the doors as a volunteer, and has since grown her role to become a food security champion for Spryfield.

Today, this includes being coordinator of the Food First Program, which offers women classes in cooking and eating healthy on a budget.

As the cook for the YWCA’s child care center, Nichols also tries to instill kids with healthy eating habits and an education on the importance of healthy food.

“Parents are working full time to make ends meet – they don’t have time to teach their children how to cook, and they don’t have time to cook themselves,” said Nichols, adding that people are often relying on takeout or heavily processed foods. “So the children are not getting proper nutrition and they’re not getting proper skills.”

Nichols also heads of the Spryfield branch of the city’s Mobile Food Market.

The program – a collaboration been local organizations, businesses and different levels of government – provides low income families in North and East Preston, North End Halifax, Fairview and Spryfield with access to affordable fresh produce using food baskets.

When Metro visited the Spryfield YWCA last week, the nutritious goodness of the last deliveries was still listed on the whiteboard upstairs – kale, spinach, clementines, apples, broccoli, turnip, brussels sprouts, potatoes and beets.

And the need for help is profound.

According to a Capital Health community profile report from 2014, Spryfield also has the highest rates of low income families in the Halifax, among the lowest rates of employed people and the highest rates of single-parent families.

The Food Action Network of Spryfield – a collaboration between many area organizations concerned with food security, of which Nichols is a member – recently surveyed residents and found that affordability was by far the most important factor in their food choices.

“There are people going hungry in our neighborhoods, in Halifax – there are children going hungry,” said Nichols. “These children need to be fed – they are our next generation and the future of our province and our city, and a good foundation includes healthy eating.”

She said she dreams about establishing a community food center in Spryfield, “where people could come and learn cooking skills, eat meals together, get help around food, have a farmers market.”

And, adds Nichols, given the interconnection between and poverty and food insecurity, the center could be a base to advocate for the rights of the impoverished.