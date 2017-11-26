News / Halifax

Young man dead after single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia

The RCMP say a 20-year-old from Stewiacke died at the scene.

A young man is dead after a crash Sunday morning in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say a single-vehicle collision happened at 5:12 a.m. on Highway 2 in the community of Hilden, Colchester County.

The driver - a 20-year-old man from Stewiacke – died at the scene.

A section of Highway 2 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

No other information was provided.

