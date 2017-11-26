Young man dead after single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia
A young man is dead after a crash Sunday morning in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP say a single-vehicle collision happened at 5:12 a.m. on Highway 2 in the community of Hilden, Colchester County.
The driver - a 20-year-old man from Stewiacke – died at the scene.
A section of Highway 2 was closed for several hours as police investigated.
No other information was provided.