Board calling for improved regulations after four fishermen killed in capsizing

HALIFAX — The deaths of four Newfoundland cod fishermen in heavy weather last September has prompted a new call for improved fishing-industry safety regulations.

The Transportation Safety Board found the crew of the 6.7-metre open boat Pop's Pride chose to haul in their catch about three kilometres southeast of St. John's despite poor weather that was beyond the normal operating conditions of the vessel.

Amid two-metre waves and a wind speed of about 45 kilometres per hour, the heavily loaded fibreglass boat was swamped and sank, leaving the four men in 12 C water.

The fishermen did not have immersion suits, and no distress signals were transmitted because the boat was not equipped with a saltwater-activated emergency beacon or a two-way radio — safety items that were not required for this type of small craft.

Later that night, two bodies were recovered from the water, both wearing personal flotation devices. The other two fishermen were never found.