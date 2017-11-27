Halifax man charged after stabbing, resisting arrest

Halifax police have charged a man after a stabbing last week on Barrington Street.

In a news release on Monday, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a stabbing in 2100 block of Barrington Street at 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

A 38-year-old man had been stabbed during an altercation with another man, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police saw the suspect at about 2:45 p.m. walking in the same block of Barrington Street where the stabbing happened.

Justin Wade Sooley, 33, was arrested in the 2200 block of Maitland Street after a foot chase.

He was expected in court on Monday to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest and five counts of breaching a probation order.