Halifax police back searching pond for evidence in Tyler Richards homicide case

Halifax police are back searching a pond for possible evidence connected to Tyler Richard’s homicide.

Police aren’t disclosing what type of weapon they’re looking for in the Dartmouth pond, “as this is part of the investigation,” but spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound said it’s the same evidence they were searching for on Nov. 16.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release earlier this month, evidence 'directly related' to the former Halifax Rainmen player’s murder was previously located in the wooded area towards the end of Mountain Avenue near Red Bridge Pond.

This will mark the second time a RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, including a HRP member, will be in the water.

Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve this murder, “and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

At 7:55 p.m. on April 17, 2016, police responded to a report that a dead man had been found in a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue in Halifax. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Richards inside the residence.