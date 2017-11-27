News / Halifax

Masked men armed with gun rob apartment of gifts: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say they also took a laptop and fled the scene on foot.

Gifts and a laptop were stolen from a Halifax-area apartment in a scary break and enter on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 500 block of Washmill Lake on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Two people wearing masks – and one armed with a gun – forced their way into an apartment and left on foot after taking a laptop and what police also describe as gifts.

No one was hurt and police were unable to locate any suspects.  

