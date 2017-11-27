Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with assault after allegations of domestic violence against his wife – a fellow RCMP member.

A news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) on Monday said 47-year-old Const. Gregory Whalen, who’s been with the RCMP for eight years, was charged with assault and uttering threats.

According to SiRT’s report on the investigation, the police watchdog got a call from Colchester District RCMP on Oct. 20.

A female RCMP member said her husband, Whalen, assaulted her on Oct. 19 at her home.

SiRT interviewed the woman and seven police officers, reviewed notes from another officer, and “collected and reviewed” other evidence.

“This investigation has led to the conclusion that there are sufficient grounds to lay charges of assault and uttering threats against Cst. Gregory Whalen,” the report says.

“However, since this matter is currently before the courts and in accordance with SiRT policy, this report will not discuss the facts of that matter in any further detail. To do otherwise might compromise the fair trial interests of the accused.”