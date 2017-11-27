Strike averted for faculty members at Acadia University in Nova Scotia

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Faculty members at Acadia University in Nova Scotia have avoided a strike after a tentative, last-minute deal was reached with the school's board of governors early this morning.

Rachel Brickner, spokeswoman for the faculty association, says the two sides had been meeting since early Sunday, only producing a tentative agreement at 6 a.m. today.

She could not reveal any details about the contract since it has not yet been ratified by faculty members or the board.

Brickner says key issues involved the number of tenure-track positions, salary, pay equity and a commitment to raise funds for a child-care centre on campus.

Faculty at the school in Wolfville had been in a strike position since 12:01 a.m. today.