The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
In a news release on Monday, Halifax Regional Municipality said the road would be reopening to traffic on Friday.
The long-delayed St. Margaret’s Bay Road construction project is finally coming to an end.
The project was originally supposed to be done in late September, but was twice delayed.
The work isn’t completely finished yet though. The municipality said workers will still be on site to finish landscaping, driveway and cleaning up.
To accommodate those finishing touches, the municipality said the road will be open with an “altered centre line,” but two-way traffic will be maintained.