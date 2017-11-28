Christmas gifts stolen from car parked in hotel lot near Halifax airport: police
The Mounties said the theft was reported Sunday morning after a passerby noticed the car's damaged window.
In an unfortunate holiday surprise, police in Halifax are investigating a theft of Christmas gifts from a car in a hotel parking lot.
According to a Halifax RCMP release, just before 9 a.m. Sunday someone noticed a car in the hotel lot near the airport with a damaged window.
Further investigation determined the owners had come to the area to do some Christmas shopping, only to have some of the gifts stolen from their car during the overnight hours on Saturday.
Police are reminding everyone to not leave any valuables in unattended cars as thieves see this as a crime of opportunity.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
