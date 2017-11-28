Christmas gifts stolen from car parked in hotel lot near Halifax airport: police

In an unfortunate holiday surprise, police in Halifax are investigating a theft of Christmas gifts from a car in a hotel parking lot.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, just before 9 a.m. Sunday someone noticed a car in the hotel lot near the airport with a damaged window.

Further investigation determined the owners had come to the area to do some Christmas shopping, only to have some of the gifts stolen from their car during the overnight hours on Saturday.

Police are reminding everyone to not leave any valuables in unattended cars as thieves see this as a crime of opportunity.