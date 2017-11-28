Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident

It’s road rage - Nova Scotia edition.

Police in the province are investigating after a vehicle was followed, objects thrown at it as it was moving - and if that wasn't enough - the driver was also assaulted.

The RCMP in Lunenburg County say between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, two vehicles were driving on Northwest Road on Highway 332 in the community of Middle Lahave when things went very sideways.

“The occupants of a gold, older model sedan, followed another vehicle and began throwing objects at it, causing damage,” a police statement issued Tuesday reads. “At one point while the vehicles were stopped, a woman got out of the gold sedan and assaulted the driver of the second vehicle.”