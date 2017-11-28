Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
Police say one vehicle followed another when things went very, very sideways.
It’s road rage - Nova Scotia edition.
Police in the province are investigating after a vehicle was followed, objects thrown at it as it was moving - and if that wasn't enough - the driver was also assaulted.
The RCMP in Lunenburg County say between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, two vehicles were driving on Northwest Road on Highway 332 in the community of Middle Lahave when things went very sideways.
“The occupants of a gold, older model sedan, followed another vehicle and began throwing objects at it, causing damage,” a police statement issued Tuesday reads. “At one point while the vehicles were stopped, a woman got out of the gold sedan and assaulted the driver of the second vehicle.”
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the persons of interest or the vehicles involved.
