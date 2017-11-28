'Growing cluster' of mumps cases hitting Halifax region

With 13 currently confirmed cases of mumps in the Halifax area, health officials are encouraging Nova Scotians to check their vaccination status and know how to prevent spreading and catching the virus.

In a media release Tuesday, the medical officer of health for the Halifax area said there’s currently “a growing cluster of mumps cases in the Halifax area” and that many of the cases were connected to social activities like parties and going to local bars.

“It’s important that we protect ourselves by not sharing drinks, food, utensils and smoking products,” Dr. Trevor Arnason said.

Health officials say the mumps virus is found in saliva and discharge from the nose and throat. Kissing, coughing in close quarters and speaking for extended periods in a crowded space can also spread the virus.

“We strongly encourage everyone to check their immunization status and ensure they’re up to date with two doses of a mumps-containing vaccine,” Arnason said in the release.

“This is especially important in the 20- to 40-year-old age group, as many of these individuals received only a single dose of vaccine and are less likely to have immunity from mumps infection as a child.”

The 13 confirmed cases in the Halifax area encompass an age range of 20 to 36 years. The total cases include two reported earlier this month and connected to Dalhousie University.

Mumps symptoms include:

• Fever, headache, muscle aches • Swollen and tender glands at angle of the jaw

• Swollen and tender testicles in teenage and adult men

Although most people recover without complications, mumps can sometimes lead to meningitis, swelling of the ovaries, inflammation of the pancreas and short-term or permanent hearing loss.