Man charged after Halifax store robbed of charity box

Police have laid charges against a man accused of stealing a charity box from a Halifax convenience store after he returned to the business.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Cove Market Convenience Store at 565 Herring Cove Rd. at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, after two white men in masks armed with long guns came in and injured an employee during the incident.

The two men ran away with a charity box that contained the day’s donations for a woman in her 40s, who suffered life-threatening injuries as she was hit using a crosswalk right in front of the store a couple weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said patrol officers were called again to the Cove Market just after 9 a.m. Monday as it was reported that one of the suspects was currently in the store with two other men.

All three men were arrested without incident, police said. Two of the men were later released at the scene without charges, and one was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Shane Stephen Harnish, 22, of Halifax is now facing charges of one count each of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent and numerous firearms related offences.

He was held in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.