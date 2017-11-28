Man wanted after Dartmouth coffee shop worker assaulted with sharp object
Halifax Regional Police say the barista was outside emptying the trash when the incident took place.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A coffee shop worker in the city was injured after he was assaulted by someone with a sharp object.
Halifax Regional Police say a man working at the Starbucks in Dartmouth Crossing was emptying trash behind the business around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident took place.
The man came up to the victim and used an unknown sharp object, resulting in an injury to the worker’s face. The suspect also tried to take his wallet, but ran away when he failed to do so.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 40, thin build and haggard looking. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sneakers and a cross tattoo on his right hand.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Absentee luxury homeowners 'inconvenienced' by Vancouver's empty homes tax: Documents
-
The wait is over: St. Margaret's Bay Road to reopen this week after delays
-
Officer testifies finding body in brush at second-degree murder trial
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member