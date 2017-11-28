Man wanted after Dartmouth coffee shop worker assaulted with sharp object

A coffee shop worker in the city was injured after he was assaulted by someone with a sharp object.

Halifax Regional Police say a man working at the Starbucks in Dartmouth Crossing was emptying trash behind the business around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident took place.

The man came up to the victim and used an unknown sharp object, resulting in an injury to the worker’s face. The suspect also tried to take his wallet, but ran away when he failed to do so.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.