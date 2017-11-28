News / Halifax

Man wanted after Dartmouth coffee shop worker assaulted with sharp object

Halifax Regional Police say the barista was outside emptying the trash when the incident took place.

A coffee shop worker in the city was injured after he was assaulted by someone with a sharp object.

Halifax Regional Police say a man working at the Starbucks in Dartmouth Crossing was emptying trash behind the business around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident took place.

The man came up to the victim and used an unknown sharp object, resulting in an injury to the worker’s face. The suspect also tried to take his wallet, but ran away when he failed to do so.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 40, thin build and haggard looking. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sneakers and a cross tattoo on his right hand.

