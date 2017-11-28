That’s my kind of night: Luke Bryan to headline Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Country fans, get ready to kick the dust up.

On Tuesday, the Cavendish Beach Music Festival announced major country music star Luke Bryan will be headlining the popular event next summer.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Luke Bryan to Cavendish. He's been the #1 requested artist for many years and it's the perfect year for him to see what our festival is made of, 10 years strong,” Jeff Squires, president of Whitecap Entertainment said in a release.

Bryan, a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, will be one of three main headliners for the 2018 festival.

The singer has had 18 No. 1 singles, sold over 10 million albums and more than 40 million tracks with three billion streams including hits like Country Girl, Kick the Dust Up, That’s My Kind of Night, Drunk on You, Play it Again and more.

The release said announcements on other headliners will come in the weeks leading up to the 10th Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

The country star will hit the stage on July 8, while the whole event runs from July 6-8, 2018.