The wait is over: New Halifax Convention Centre announces opening date

After years of delays and cancelled events, the new Halifax Convention Centre has announced their opening date.

According to a release issued Tuesday, the opening ceremony will be held on Dec.15 as the space opens its doors to the public for the first time before events get underway in the new year.

The centre will host its first client event, the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championships, on Jan. 20, 2018, followed by Brides 2018, the Halifax Business Awards and the National Franchise Show, the release said.

To mark the facility's opening, the Convention Centre is also hosting a “welcome weekend” with a series of community events, including facility tours, for the public from Jan. 12-14.

There are 90 events booked for the centre’s first year, bringing an estimated 75,000 delegates and more than $50 million into the province, the release said.

These statistics include almost three times the number of national and international events and 18,000 more visitors than previous years at the existing convention centre.

The Halifax Convention Centre is part of the Nova Centre, a one-million square-foot, mixed-used development including a hotel, financial towers, public plaza, retail space and parking.

However, while the Nova Centre has announced office tenants and the Rogers Plaza (part of the street formerly known as Grafton), there’s been no announcement regarding a hotel operator for the tower at the corner of Market and Prince streets - so Convention Centre guests will be staying elsewhere in the city.

A full list of next year’s events can be found at halifaxconventioncentre.com/2018-events.