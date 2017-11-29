Man found unconscious on Halifax street
Halifax police say the victim had injuries to his head and face.
Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious on a Halifax street.
According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were called to Mainland Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday after someone saw the 40-year-old victim on the ground unconscious with injuries to his head and face.
Paramedics took the man to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
A witness told police they say a man walking away from the victim towards Gottingen Street from Cornwallis Street. He is described as white, five-foot-10 and was wearing a grey hoodie.
“Police would like to identify speak with this individual,” a statement from HRP says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.