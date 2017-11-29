Motorist jumps into water and rescues impaired driver who crashed: Nova Scotia police

Police in Nova Scotia say a passing motorist jumped into water to pull an impaired driver to safety.

In a media release, RCMP said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the community of Spectacle Lakes in Lunenburg County.

“The vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in the adjacent water,” the police statement read. “A passing motorist went into the water and pulled the female driver out through the passenger side, and went to a nearby residence for help.”

When police arrived on scene they determined the 28-year-old driver – a Bridgewater woman – was impaired. She is now facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg%.