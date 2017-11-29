Witness saw man rolling compost bin towards area off-duty cop's body was found

HALIFAX — A witness has told the trial of a Halifax man accused of killing an off-duty police officer that he saw him rolling a compost bin towards the wooded area where Const. Catherine Campbell's body was discovered.

The Crown has alleged Christopher Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police officer inside an apartment and used a green compost bin to dump the body in thick brush near the Macdonald Bridge in central Halifax.

David Yeo says he was having a cigarette on his balcony, which overlooks Barrington Street near the bridge, just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, when he saw something "very peculiar."

Yeo says he watched a man "struggling" with a compost bin as he pulled it across Barrington Street towards a tree line.

He said he saw the man — who he identified as Garnier — coming back about five minutes later "cursing and swearing," and throwing the compost bin around, which he said appeared lighter.

The jury has heard from two other witnesses who testified they saw a man rolling a compost bin down Agricola Street and North Street towards the harbour.

The 29-year-old Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.