Drunk driver with 2-year-old in back crashes into ditch: Halifax police

A Timberlea man is facing impaired driving charges after police say his Jeep went into a ditch with a two-year-old in the vehicle.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Halifax RCMP responded to a complaint of a 2004 Jeep TJ lying on it’s roof in the ditch along Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Timberlea, and a two-year-old girl in the car, were not injured.

The driver is facing charges for Impaired Operation, and Operating a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit.

As well, police said a referral has been made to Community Services for driving a motor vehicle while impaired and having a child present.

The man will appear in provincial court at a later date to face these charges.