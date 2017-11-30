High tree-son: Valuable spruce trees stolen from Sackville garden centre

Some Sackville thieves were really pining after some high-end spruce trees on Thursday.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, six blue spruce trees were stolen from Atlantic Gardens on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville just before 8:30 a.m.

“The trees are described as being 6 to 8 feet tall, green in colour, in black pots and heavy to lift,” a news release says.

The trees are worth $400 each.

“Those responsible left debris at the scene consisting of gyproc and other waste consisting of building materials,” the release says.