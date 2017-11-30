High tree-son: Valuable spruce trees stolen from Sackville garden centre
Nova Scotia RCMP say the trees are worth $400 each, and were stolen Thursday morning.
Some Sackville thieves were really pining after some high-end spruce trees on Thursday.
According to Nova Scotia RCMP, six blue spruce trees were stolen from Atlantic Gardens on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville just before 8:30 a.m.
“The trees are described as being 6 to 8 feet tall, green in colour, in black pots and heavy to lift,” a news release says.
The trees are worth $400 each.
“Those responsible left debris at the scene consisting of gyproc and other waste consisting of building materials,” the release says.
Anyone with information about the tree theft is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.