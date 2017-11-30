Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Dartmouth
The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says the winner or winners will be announced at a later date.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A lottery ticket worth … wait for it …. $1 million has been sold in the Halifax region.
The Atlantic Lottery Corporation has announced that a winning ticket worth the seven-figure total was sold in Dartmouth for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.
“Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as the winner(s) comes forward to collect the prize,” a statement reads.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw are 11, 18, 27, 33, 37, 43 and the bonus number 20.
The guaranteed prize draw number is 93893990-01.